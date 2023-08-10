IT'S time to step back in time and relive the gold rush era.
The historic village of Sofala will be the host for the Rebellion on the Turon on Saturday, August 19.
It's an event that re-enacts the 1853 Turon rebellion hat occurred between miners and redcoats over wages.
Red coat soldiers with guns parade the town enforcing a state of martial law and checking for gold licences.
Miners roam the streets, costumed characters fill every corner busking, begging and partaking in public floggings, and the colonial band plays to the whole street from one of the heritage buildings.
The earth shattering cannon fires periodically throughout the day, raising hats and sending small children clinging to their parents legs.
All the while the stage coach thunders up and down the main street of town giving rides to young and old.
Crafts men and women display their skills and wares along the whole street. Leather workers, bucket makers, embroiders, spinners and carpenters work away as spectators look on in awe and back in time.
There'll be 50 market stalls to fill the streets in what is expected to be the biggest artisan market Sofala has ever seen.
Cake stall, spun gold fairy floss, gourmet local food offerings, sausage sizzles, fresh coffee, will be there to eat in the parks at the outdoor dining areas.
Bathurst Grange Distillery will also be serving local fancy tipples.
The Royal Hotel Sofala will be cranking out the frothy ones all day too.
The re-enactment is spectacle; the street riot, the arrest, and the action will all unfold during the course of the day.
The games carnival will also take place throughout the day with generous prizes from the Sofala Hotel social club.
The kids will be handsomely rewarded with gold cash prizes for nugget on a stick races starting at $10 and upwards, while the 'Ugliest moosh in the bush' competition sees the ugliest person (or best face puller) take home $100 and a trophy with $70 for first place.
