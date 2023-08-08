Western Advocate
Investigations remain ongoing after man allegedly punched in face during soccer game in Bathurst

Updated August 8 2023 - 3:10pm, first published 3:00pm
NSW Police Force's emblem. Picture file
INVESTIGATIONS remain ongoing after a man was allegedly punched in the face during a soccer game in Bathurst.

