Our History

Fifteen years since Orange and Bathurst saleyards closed

Updated August 15 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 2:00pm
Orange City Council is planning a new life for its former saleyards. The Orange yards and the Bathurst yards closed so that a new facility could be built at Carcoar.

AS Orange moves a step closer to an industrial subdivision on its former saleyards site, Bathurst is marking 15 years since its own operation shut for good.

