Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Tessa Browne celebrated her 18th birthday at Panthers Bathurst

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated August 18 2023 - 10:56am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE comes a time in every person's life that they must swap out the bludging of cold beverages, to conquering the bar for themselves, and purchasing their first alcoholic drink as an 18-year-old.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.