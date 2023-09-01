IN 2022, for the month of October, Keppel Street business were painted pink, all for Breast Cancer Awareness month.
Shopfronts along the popular street were adorned with everything pink and pretty, with pink streamers and balloons aplenty across several window displays.
The initiative culminated in a BreastScreen campaign on the Library lawn, where women were encouraged to have their breasts checked, and were educated on the importance of doing so.
And this year, event organisers are looking to go one better, and are encouraging all Bathurst businesses to get on board the push for pink.
Sally Rosin and Narelle Druitt were the instigators of the 2022 campaign, and in recent weeks, Ms Rosin has been busily dropping information handouts to all businesses around the central business district, in hopes of their participation in 2023.
"Dear Bathurst businesses," the handout read.
"October is Breast Cancer awareness month. Last year a friend and I ran a campaign called Paint Keppel Street PINK to raise awareness and encourage women to get their breast checked."
Considering that early breast cancer detection saves lives, this message is of vital importance, and for 2023, the goal is to make sure the message is heard even louder and clearer.
"This year, our goal is to see as many businesses as possible participate in Bathurst Paint it Pink campaign," the handout continued.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
In addition to encouraging all businesses to transform into picturesque pink parades, Ms Rosin said she would also encourage these businesses to run raffles, campaigns and fundraisers.
She also said that she had plenty of other ideas to share, including ones that coincide with a very important event in the local calendar for the month of October.
"Don't forget opportunities with the crowds visiting for Bathurst 1000, not only to get the message across to people visiting Bathurst, but also opportunities to boost sales in our local business community," she wrote in the handout.
There is also hope that these sales, and the influx of travellers to the town, will also in turn, raise awareness to an even higher level, for what is a crippling disease.
One in seven women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, which equates to a staggering 250 people in the local Bathurst area.
So it's no wonder that it is a cause close to the heart of Ms Rosin.
"We lost a very close family friend, she was very young, and we've seen what the family has gone through and we just don't want other families to have to go through that. We just want people to go in and get early detection and stay on top of it," she said.
"My personal goal is to bring awareness to the importance of regular breast screening and encourage every woman over 40, or if you have a family history of Breast Cancer, to get checked."
Anybody wanting to get on board the cause is welcome to do so, and Ms Rosin said she would encourage anybody to follow and share the Facebook page Bathurst Paint it Pink.
Or contact Ms Rosin directly on 0409 228 537.
