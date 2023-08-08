Western Advocate
Tennis Talk | Wichita wows the crowd with their win at Eglinton

By John Bullock
Updated August 9 2023 - 9:44am, first published 6:30am
Bailey Honeyman's Team Wichita of 'Slugger' John Bullock, Jason Honeyman, Paul Clancy and substitute Colin Whitchurch may be long shots to take out this year's winter competition but you can guarantee that they will be knocking on the door come finals time.

