Bailey Honeyman's Team Wichita of 'Slugger' John Bullock, Jason Honeyman, Paul Clancy and substitute Colin Whitchurch may be long shots to take out this year's winter competition but you can guarantee that they will be knocking on the door come finals time.
The team defeated Team Hurricanes squad of Bryan Reiri, Kurt Booth, Leo Meares, Kevin Tree and Joe Camilleri 9 sets to 3 in Saturday's latest round.
Captain Honeyman of team Wichita believes his side can win this competition.
"We have now stormed into second position on the ladder and are looking a threat to the tall poppy sides. Don't write my side off," he said.
'Slugger' Bullock was coming off a four sets loss last week but turned back the clock on Saturday, winning all of his four sets 7-6, 7-6, 6-4, 6-4 and sent out a sound warning to the tall poppy players that his best tennis is yet to come.
The father and son duo of Jason and Bailey Honeyman played some very entertaining tennis to wow the crowd, winning three sets between them 6-4, 7-6, 6-0.
Paul Clancy showed glimpses of brilliance winning two sets 6-3, 6-1.
Substitute Colin Whitchurch was no doubt the star player in this match winning all of his four sets 6-0, 6-1, 6-2, 6-3.
Young gun Whitchurch looked totally focused as he carved up his opponents.
The second match saw Team USF of Percy Raveneau, 'Iron Lady' Allyson Schumacher, Daniel Mcleay, Paul Toole and Jim Geyer defeat Team Memphis of Rod Schumacher, Brian Dwyer, Maddi Honeyman, Cal Hobson and Andrew Howarth 8 sets to 4.
The star player in this match was no doubt Dan McLeay who won all of his four sets 6-1, 6-1, 6-2, 6-0.
Paul Toole looked sharp and let his racket do the talking in his 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 sets wins.
'Iron Lady' Allyson Schumacher showed nerves of steel winning her sets in stylish fashion 6-3, 6-1, 6-0.
Good Hitting.
