Pennants action at Lithgow and Majellan for Bathurst City

Game 4, rink 6. Noel Whitney and Paul Rodenhuis had a big win over Nev Townsend and Kathy Evans although the game seemed a lot closer than the score indicates. A seven in the fourth end helped Nev and Kathy to a 11-5 lead after seven ends. Noel and Paul came back by winning five ends and thirteen shots to lead 18-11. After sixteen ends the score was 20-14; from there Noel and Paul dropped only one shot to win on 29-15.