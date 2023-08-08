Pennants action at Lithgow and Majellan for Bathurst City

Zone 4 Division 3 Section 3 Pennants
Round 1 was held at Lithgow City where our boys went down narrowly. Both rinks were leading until the final stages. This year, only two teams of four are playing instead of the usual three. Lithgow City won game 1 23-19 and Game 2 22-16. Lithgow City: 5 points, Bathurst City 0.
Round 2 was held at Majellan. We had a win by the barest of margins, one shot. The Big Board score on 34-35 to City, but Majellan was holding three shots in the last end. Albert Ross Homer had the last shot which saved one but lost 20-16.
Bobby Bourke's team won with 24-19, so the winning margin was just one. Bobby's team of Ray Fitzalan, Ray Noonan and Luke Dobbie played against C. Bush, Alan Clark, Peter Drew and J. Adams.
Although Bobby's team were well up on 10-2 after seven ends, Majellan caught and passed them three ends later. A five in the eleventh end put them back in front to a lead which they held to the end.
Alby's team of Garry Hotham, Anthony Morrissey and James Nau played against Noel Whitney, R. McGarry, J. Robertson and Tim Pickstone. It was close all the way with City being only a shot down, 17-16 after nineteen ends. Majellan won the last two ends and three shots. Bathurst City 4 points, Majellan 1.
Social Bowls
Wednesday 2nd August
Another beautiful Bathurst Winter afternoon that brought out 24 players.
Game 1, rink 2. Denis Oxley, Bruce Rich and Paul Rapley beat Peter Drew, Phill Murray and Barry McPherson with a score of 18-16. While Peter's team had the better first-half, Denis and crew fought back to equalise at 14-all then 16-all going into the last end. There they won the deciding two shots.
Game 2, rink 3. Albert Ross Homer, Pat Duff and Robert Keady came hoe strongly in their game against John Archer, Jack Smith and Mick Hope (U3A). John and his team were well ahead, leading 10-2 after eight, then 16-7 after sixteen ends. Uncle Albert, Pat and Robert won the next five ends and ten shots for a one-shot victory.
Game 3, rink 4. Garry Hotham, Joe Young and John Martin defeated Norm Hayes, Jim Grives and Annette McPherson 24-16. After ten ends, it was close, with Norm and Co. just ahead on 12-11. After fifteen, Garry and crew were leading 21-14 after scoring a six. They held that lead to the end.
Game 3, rink 5. Bobby Bourke and David Beale played Ray Noonan and Scott Bennett. Both David and Scott are new bowlers to the club. Both teams were level on 7-all, then 10-all after the eleventh end. Bobby and Scott edged ahead to 17-14, then won singles in the last four ends.
Game 4, rink 6. Noel Whitney and Paul Rodenhuis had a big win over Nev Townsend and Kathy Evans although the game seemed a lot closer than the score indicates. A seven in the fourth end helped Nev and Kathy to a 11-5 lead after seven ends. Noel and Paul came back by winning five ends and thirteen shots to lead 18-11. After sixteen ends the score was 20-14; from there Noel and Paul dropped only one shot to win on 29-15.
Saturday 5th August
With the Pennants teams away and drizzly rain in the morning, play was called off.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.