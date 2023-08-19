A Bathurst High Campus student has been remembered with a new memorial award.
Paige Hindmarch tragically suffered a fatal storm-induced asthma attack on August 2, 2021, and at the time, the community banded together to raise over $11,000 for her family.
And on the final Astley Cup assembly of the year on Thursday, August 3, two students received the Paige Hindmarch Shield, an award for students who typify the highest commitment and effort in the spirit of the Astley Cup.
Kira Dowling and Kiera Copeland were both recipients of the award, with Paige's father Garth Hindmarch on hand to present the shield to the two students.
"Emotions boiled over as Garth hugged and presented Kira Dowling and Kiera Copeland joint Paige Hindmarch Shield recipients for 2023," Bathurst High Campus principal Ken Barwick said.
"[Paige's sister] Dakota Hindmarch participated in the assembly as part of the 2023 Astley Cup team, and she was a wonderful source of strength for her father."
Orange High School won the Astley Cup in 2023, with the tie going to the very last event between the round two Bathurst-Orange fixture in the boys football.
