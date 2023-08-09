Western Advocate
Ellyce Bestwick to represent NSW at School Sports Australia Under 16s Girls Hockey Championship

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated August 9 2023 - 12:33pm, first published 12:30pm
ADELAIDE beckons for Bathurst City's Ellyce Bestwick after earning her place in the NSW team for the School Sport Australian Under 16s Girls Hockey Championships, which get underway this Saturday.

