ADELAIDE beckons for Bathurst City's Ellyce Bestwick after earning her place in the NSW team for the School Sport Australian Under 16s Girls Hockey Championships, which get underway this Saturday.
Bestwick, 15, earned her place in the NSW team after progressing from the Combined High Schools (CHS) team which was selected after two days of trials in Bathurst.
After being identified as one of the top players from the three available teams - CHS, CIS (Combined Independent Schools) and CCC (Combined Catholic Schools) - Bestwick learned that she'd booked her ticket to Adelaide.
It's another exciting national-level experience for the defender who had been a part of NSW's Under 15s National Hockey Championships bronze medal campaign at Darwin earlier this year, alongside fellow Bathurst player Georgia Baillie.
The achievement is all the more special for Bestwick considering she's a bottom-age player who will have the opportunity to make this team for a second year running in 2024.
"This is my first time making this team so it'll be a great experience learning how we can work together as a team. I've played with and against most of this team, and playing with those girls was a fun experience," she said.
"I'm sure our coach will expect a lot from us, which is usually the case for a high performing team, and I'd say our structure will be very strong coming into the first couple of games. I think it's a really good team.
"That recent state [under 15s] experience was really good. That'll be a big help, and it'll be interesting to experience what this team is like and what our coach expects of us."
In her under 15s campaign at the Top End Bestwick took home the bronze after her team overcame Queensland in a penalty shoot out.
Bestwick expects her northern rivals to once again be one of the teams setting the standard at the upcoming under 16s tournament.
"I'd expect Queensland will be the team to watch, and I'd expect Victoria and Tasmania to be up there as well. They'll be the ones to watch out for," she said.
"We get Queensland straight away and then we get the ACT, so it'll be a double header for us on the first day. Then there's Victoria on the second day.
Bestwick will look to follow go one step further than the NSW team who finished third during the recent under 12s edition of the tournament at Hobart.
Bathurst trio Chloe Howard, Ruby Cole and Bella Crawford were a part of the primary school side who helped the NSW squad take home bronze.
Bestwick will have training on Saturday before launching into the opener against Queensland the next day from 8.30am local time.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
