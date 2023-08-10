AN upcoming motorcycle ride will raise money for those in the region who are homeless or suffering trauma, among others who need support.
United Riders MC's dice run will be held early next month and, though it won't be stopping in Bathurst, it will be aiming to help locals.
The dice run is being held to raise funds for Anglicare's emergency relief services in the Central West.
"There has been a dramatic increase in need among people seeking assistance due to various factors, including the extremely high cost of living, homelessness, disability, trauma, mental health, domestic and family violence and addiction," Anglicare NSW West emergency relief co-ordinator Dallas Holmes said.
Anglicare operates emergency relief services in locations including Bathurst, Dubbo, Orange, Parkes and Rylstone, often in partnership with local Anglican parishes.
In Bathurst, Anglicare recently relaunched its emergency relief hub in Church Street in the CBD.
"In just a few hours, we can see as many as 40 clients seeking emergency assistance, and many of these are seeking help for the first time," Mr Holmes said of the Bathurst service when he spoke at the relaunch.
"We've got people on the streets, couch-surfing, people who can't afford to feed their kids and themselves, so being able to come in and get food free of charge is huge."
In regards to the dice run - which will be held on Saturday, September 9, starting at Spring Hill and ending at Orange - riders will follow a designated route and stop at predetermined locations to give a roll of the dice.
Scores will be recorded and tallied, leading to prizes for high scorers.
Riders involved in the fundraising event will pay a fee to participate and businesses are being approached to provide sponsorships and donations of prizes.
Raffles will take place throughout the day.
United Riders MC is described as a not-for-profit, family-oriented organisation that is open to anyone with a passion for motorcycling.
It has members from Bathurst, Orange and Sydney who meet on a fortnightly basis to attend various community events.
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
According to Anglicare, the United Riders' connection to the charitable organisation came through late chaplain Barry "Baz" Porter, the previous emergency relief co-ordinator for Anglicare NSW West, who passed away in October of last year.
As a member of the God's Squad Christian Motorcycle Club, he had a connection with local riders.
"Baz Porter was a deeply respected and loved man, not just in the broader community, but very specifically in the motorcycle scene," Mr Holmes said.
"He had a profound impact on many local riders and United Riders want to support the program Baz was running as a commemoration of their friend and as a way to address needs in the community."
Businesses interested in supporting the dice run can contact United Riders MC at united.social.13@gmail.com or by phoning 0428 032 033.
To learn more about Anglicare Emergency Relief services in the Central West, call 6324 119 or visit www.anglicare.com.au.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.