United Riders MC's dice run charity ride will help those in Bathurst doing it tough

Updated August 10 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 3:10pm
Dallas Holmes (pictured second from left at the Anglicare Church Pantry in Bathurst) says there has been a "dramatic increase" in need for Anglicare's emergency relief. He is pictured with volunteers Bob Harris, Deanna Riggs and Reverend James Hodson. Picture by Jay-Anna Mobbs
Dallas Holmes (pictured second from left at the Anglicare Church Pantry in Bathurst) says there has been a "dramatic increase" in need for Anglicare's emergency relief. He is pictured with volunteers Bob Harris, Deanna Riggs and Reverend James Hodson. Picture by Jay-Anna Mobbs

AN upcoming motorcycle ride will raise money for those in the region who are homeless or suffering trauma, among others who need support.

