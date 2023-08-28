FOR the first two time in over two decades, the Bathurst City Croquet Club has two new life members.
Club president and secretary John Cook and treasurer Annette McManus were both announced as the new life members at a special ceremony at Haymarket Reserve on earlier this month.
The club only allows three living life members, with the other being Marion McKay, the last person to receive a life membership.
Mr Cook, who started playing croquet with the club in 1989, said the life membership was a humbling honour.
"You never think this will happen to you and when it does, you're just absolutely blown away," he said.
"You just can't believe that your club mates and your colleagues recognise you in such a way.
"It's just a humbling experience."
Croquet has taken Mr Cook all over the country, moving quickly through the divisions with a low handicap of one, which places him amongst the top level of players in NSW and Australia in association croquet.
"I love it. It's such a wonderful game for anybody and everybody," he said.
"It's just a fantastic game and once you get to play it, it gets you hooked.
"You just want to improve and you want to get better.
"Even you if you want do it socially, you can."
His referee qualifications for association croquet has seen him referee at local, state and national events.
He's also been the driving force behind many of the upgrades at the Bathurst City Croquet Club including the re-turfing of lawn one, the awnings at the front of the clubhouse, the toilet grab rails, the modernising of the kitchen, the boundary ball stop logs, the security key system renewal and the upgrade of the watering system.
He's also worked with Bathurst Regional Council for the upgrade and renewal of the inlet water system to the club facility and introduced the new competition Quadway Hoops.
Twice he's been nominated by his fellow members to Croquet NSW for the Golden Mallet Award for recognition for services to their own local club.
Ms McManus has been playing croquet at the Bathurst club since 1996, when her mother Jean Reedy encouraged her to come and try it.
She's been on the club executive since 2003, serving as the club treasurer.
She's played competitively for Bathurst against many clubs across the state, from the Blue Mountains, Riverina, Central Coast, North Coast and the ACT.
She's even travelled to Victoria to play, where she's won plenty of division titles.
Ms McManus has also played a big role in organising and managing the annual Bathurst Association Croquet Carnival since 2000, where over 36 players of all abilities from across the country come to compete for a full week of croquet in the first week of November.
At all fundraising activities she's done there helping, whether its a Bunnings barbecue or raffles and she's even taken on the responsibility of cleaning the clubhouse.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.