Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Bathurst City Croquet Club announces new life members

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated August 28 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FOR the first two time in over two decades, the Bathurst City Croquet Club has two new life members.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.