CHARLES Sturt University's season of showing off its campus will continue with an upcoming open day.
The university hosted the Bathurst Careers Expo on August 2 and, the next day, welcomed year nine students from Kelso High for an event that aimed to show them what university is like.
Next up for CSU will be a day on the Bathurst campus in which the university opens its doors to the public.
"Not only will students receive first-hand insights into courses, checking out campus facilities and other student experiences, but they will also have the opportunity to meet representatives from our industry partners," CSU director of external engagement (Bathurst) Julia Andrews said.
"This is an invaluable opportunity for students to meet and chat directly with experts in their chosen field, which could give them an exclusive insight into what the future of their industry looks like."
The open day will be held this Sunday, August 20 from 10am to 2pm in and adjacent to the library lawn precinct on the campus.
Ms Andrews said the day will also assist those who have received early offers through the Charles Sturt Advantage Program, which aims to provide a pathway into university for year 12 students before they complete their HSC exams.
She said the main expo hub will be in the Rafters Bar area (building 1413) and most information sessions will be held in the adjacent Mansfield Building (building 1411) and the adjacent Library/Learning Commons (building 1412).
The library lawn will host entertainment and activities and food and drink vendors will also feature, according to CSU.
Ms Andrews said the open day will include tours of the campus, accommodation and various learning facilities.
As well, a number of university and community groups and local businesses will attend, including Charles Sturt Bathurst Netball Club, Charles Sturt Mitchell Rugby Club, Breathe Pilates and Yoga Studio and the NSW State Emergency Service.
Information sessions and tours can be booked in advance on the Charles Sturt University website.
CSU vice-chancellor Renee Leon told the Western Advocate last month that the university was considering revamping some of its accommodation as it focuses on getting students back on campus.
"They [students] want there to be bars and cafes on campus, so we've got to be able to make those financially sustainable, and we're taking the opportunity to look at all of our facilities and our accommodation and see what opportunities there are to revamp some of that to make it more contemporary and also to accommodate growth," she said.
