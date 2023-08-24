THE end of the tax offset for low and middle income earners has left some in Bathurst a little deflated after sitting down for their annual tax appointment.
And while it was no secret the offset was no longer available, the real impact of that on their tax refunds has still come as a bit of a surprise.
That has been the experience of Bathurst accountant Zena Montgomerie, a Morse Group partner, who has been busy processing tax returns since the end of the 2022-23 financial year.
"There has been bit of publicity given to it on social media, so clients have had that warning, but they still come in and don't understand how it's going to affect them, per se," she said.
Due to the low and middle income tax offset (LMITO), taxpayers earning between $48,001 and $90,000 were receiving an extra $1500 in their tax return for the 2021-22 financial year.
With that gone, Ms Montgomerie said a lot of people are seeing their tax returns drop to just a couple of hundred dollars, which in some cases is "barely covering the fee to get your tax return done".
For that reason, it has become important for her to manage clients' expectations.
"You manage it as a tax accountant and you inform the client of what has changed and try to mitigate that surprise," she said.
"Clients don't like having their refund reduced."
In addition to the effects of the end of the LMITO, Ms Montgomerie said she has also noticed people are making their appointment to complete tax returns earlier than usual.
It's a trend she suspects could be linked to the increasing cost of living, which continues to put pressure on many households.
"Many are attempting to access their tax refunds ASAP, perhaps to assist with tighter cash flow caused by increasing interest rates and costs," Ms Montgomerie said.
As more people prepare to complete their tax return, the Morse Group accountant advised taxpayers to be aware of the change to the way home office expenses can be calculated.
There is also a greater requirement to substantiate this claim.
"There's the revised fixed rate, which is a rate of 67 cents per hour," Ms Montgomerie said.
"You need to keep a log of the hours that you work from home now. Previously they didn't require such a diary entry, it was just an estimate, but now it's a bit more formal in terms of being able to show the record of working from home."
She said the tax office has been more active in doing tax audits, so it's more important than ever to ensure the claims people make are real and able to be substantiated.
Tax returns need to be lodged by October 31, 2023.
