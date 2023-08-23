Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
The Catch Up

Why Bathurst's Simone Lambley and Thomas Elliston shared their story

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated August 23 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AFTER what had seemed like an eternity for the couple, Simone Lambley and Thomas Elliston were finally able to bring their baby girl home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.