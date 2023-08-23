AFTER what had seemed like an eternity for the couple, Simone Lambley and Thomas Elliston were finally able to bring their baby girl home.
And though the struggles with infertility, a difficult pregnancy and a traumatic birth often created friction for the couple, the biggest point of contention was something entirely different.
It was the decision surrounding whether they would tell Elena the truth about her conception.
At the beginning of their journey, Mr Elliston was a firm believer that Elena could live a happy, fulfilled life, without the knowledge that she was conceived via a donor egg.
"Being honest ... I didn't want to tell Elena originally," he said.
"Quite often we would hear from other people, and they would tell us not to tell her."
Though, after some serious discussions with both his fiance Ms Lambley, and Jennifer Bolsova, who generously donated the egg that became his daughter, he changed his mind.
From the beginning of their journey, Ms Lambley knew she would want to tell her little girl the truth.
"She deserves to know," she said.
"From the very, very start, I have always maintained that there was nothing to be ashamed of, and that she deserves to know where she came from.
"So we're going to find age appropriate ways to tell her throughout her life, like 'mummy couldn't make an egg, so auntie Jen gave mummy an egg'."
This is because Ms Lambley believes it to be a basic human right to know where you came from, and to avoid any awkward questions in the future, as well as potential identity crises from discovering the truth later in life.
"These things always have a way of coming out one way or another," she said.
"So why would you not just be open and honest from the start?"
This was something that Ms Bolsova agreed with wholeheartedly.
"I don't think it's fair for her to find out through someone else," she said.
And though Ms Bolsova knows that she was a big part of the miracle that helped Elena come to be, she also knows that her role in Elena's life is that of an auntie.
Which she is directly, as her partner is Ms Lambley's brother.
"Yes it's my eggs and yes that baby is a part of me genetically, but she's not my child," she said.
"It never crosses my mind that she is more than that to me."
Thanks to the generosity of Ms Bolsova, the couple also have the opportunity to have a second baby in the coming years.
During the procedure, seven eggs were retrieved from her ovaries, and two of these eggs became viable embryos.
The first became Elena.
The second, the couple intend to save for when they are ready for baby number two.
In the mean time, the most important thing for all three parties involved, is raising awareness surrounding infertility, and how it can affect anyone, at any age or health level.
"I'd never heard of early menopause, and the reason that I share is so that people have somewhere to go, and they have someone to talk to," Ms Lambley said.
"It's just about creating awareness and knowing that there can be light at the end of the tunnel."
This is why Ms Lambley said she was open to anybody struggling with infertility, pregnancy or being a first-time parent to contact her via her Instagram.
"I remember not knowing where to go, or who to talk to, or where to turn, so I'm always happy for people to reach out," she said.
