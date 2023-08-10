WIN then cross your fingers.
That's all Bathurst City can do as they look to secure a finals spot during this Saturday's women's Central West Premier League Hockey derby with St Pat's at Bob Roach Field.
It's the penultimate round of the competition but it will be the last game of the regular season for City, who have to sit out the last weekend of games with the bye.
They have a share of second spot on the ladder with Parkes, on 22 points, with Orange CYMS (20) and Orange United (18) in close pursuit.
Any derby is a big day for a team but with so much on the line it's an even bigger occasion for City than usual.
They'll be facing a Pat's team with no pressure on their shoulders whatsoever, and City coach Mel Bestwick said it's bound to be a tough day out against the Saints.
"It'll be a good game. We've had five wins on the trot so we're looking to take that form into this weekend," she said.
"A week off going into the semis would be really nice.
"We're in good form, which can put a bit of a target on your back, but a bit of pressure never hurt anyone."
City will be trying their best not to get distracted by other results on the day but they'll play a huge role in how the rest of their season plays out.
Souths will meet Orange CYMS in the game directly before them on Bob Roach Field.
If the two blues can score an upset win and City takes down the Saints then there will be no way that Bestwick's side can fall outside the top four.
Another scenario that will see City into the top four safely is if they can come up with a win or draw while Parkes take down Orange United on Saturday.
"We'll be needing a win and then it's up to the hockey gods for the last round," Bestwick said.
"We're really pleased and proud of the girls for how they've done. They've trusted one another and trusted me with what we're trying to do.
"They're all there working hard for one another each week, every round."
The City-Pat's derby starts from 1.50pm.
Souths and CYMS start their game from 12.20pm while United and Parkes play in Orange at 12.30pm.
The men's competition has another bye this weekend before returning for its penultimate round the following Saturday.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.