If we all insist it has to be done somewhere else, it won't happen anywhere | Eco News

By Ashley Bland
August 12 2023 - 10:00am
Solar, wind and pumped hydro projects have all been proposed in the Bathurst and Oberon regions in recent years.
AS a professional working in the renewable energy space, I am aware of a great many projects across Australia.

