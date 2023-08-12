AS a professional working in the renewable energy space, I am aware of a great many projects across Australia.
From mining companies planning their 100 per cent renewable and net-zero carbon future, to agribusiness controlling costs and communities wanting a piece of the action, the renewable energy transition offers immense opportunity for positive socio-economic change - particularly in regional Australia.
It is not without its challenges, though.
The scale of change required is mind-boggling with millions of tonnes of steel, copper, aluminium, concrete and composite materials required to harvest the abundant renewable energy around us.
This will result in a new kind of eco-industrial landscape, effectively exchanging the intense, local disturbance associated with coal and gas extraction into a distributed, less intense impact over a wider area.
Naturally, this is confronting for people directly impacted, as I know well from the time that the massive steel transmission line marched across our family farm when I was young.
It continues to disrupt our skyline and forever ruled out aero crop-dusting. It did, however, enable the development of our region because without it we could not have met the energy needs of the industrial and residential development that has occurred in the Central West and Orana region.
I reflect on this as I see special interest groups objecting to every renewable energy project in our region.
Most people just want to keep the lights on with affordable energy into the future and, unfortunately, our coal-fired power plants are getting old and unreliable.
Even without the pressing need to decarbonise our energy sector, the reality is that we need to create new power generation and the most sensible and cost-effective way to do this is through wind and solar spread across the country.
Some keep imagining that this can all happen somewhere else and to someone else.
Some pretend that there are no negative impacts associated with renewables. Some pretend that climate change isn't an issue.
The reality is that if we do not engage proactively with this transition, we will be worse off.
There is a pathway through this that creates positive, long-term change and minimises negative impacts.
Quite frankly, we cannot afford to do anything else.
