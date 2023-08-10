THE entries are locked in, and now it's over to the community to decide who their favourite employees and businesses in Bathurst are.
It's all part of the Carillon Business Awards, which in 2023 have four People's Choice categories to reflect the community sentiment towards Bathurst's business community.
Previously, there were only two People's Choice categories, but Bathurst Business Chamber treasurer Nathan Pearce said the popular vote categories were expanded due to interest.
"We had huge interest in those sections last year, so we thought that was worth just trying to extend that excitement," he said.
The categories this year are: Bathurst's Favourite Business; Bathurst's Favourite Hospitality Organisation; Bathurst's Favourite Health, Fitness and Wellbeing Employee; and Bathurst's Favourite Tradie.
Check the list below to see who is nominated.
Popular voting for the Carillon Business Awards closes on Friday, August 25.
To cast your vote, visit the Bathurst Business Chamber website.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
