WHAT links local sausage covering manufacturer Devro and the Bathurst Bulldogs? Two words: tackling bags.
The local rugby club has bought the specialised bags and mats to help teach safe tackling technique thanks to the support of Devro.
"Rugby has changed greatly in recent years, and for the better," Bulldogs coach Dean Oxley said.
"With much more emphasis on player safety right through from juniors to the senior and professional ranks, having the right equipment to teach the correct technique is also critical."
Devro health and safety manager Luke Turner, a former rugby player himself, said the company was happy to support the rugby club.
"We have a saying at Devro that no job is so important that it can't be done safely, so when the club reached out to us, we were excited to be able to support this proposal and knowing that the club's juniors will now get to learn on this equipment as they build their skills and grow is terrific."
With a win over the Orange Emus under their belt, the Bathurst Bulldogs are now preparing to host the Blowes Cup grand final at Ashwood Park for the second year running.
The Bulldogs defeated the Emus 24-10 in the major semi-final on the weekend, coming back from a 10-7 half-time deficit.
