Devro helps Bathurst Bulldogs club buy specialised bags and mats

August 14 2023 - 5:00pm
Devro health and safety manager Luke Turner and Bathurst Bulldogs coach Dean Oxley. Picture supplied.
WHAT links local sausage covering manufacturer Devro and the Bathurst Bulldogs? Two words: tackling bags.

