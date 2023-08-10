Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Bathurst Giants and Dubbo Demons meet for big AFL Central West senior women's clash

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
August 10 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THEY'LL be down on firepower for one of the highest-stakes AFL Central West games of the senior women's season but the Bathurst Giants will still back themselves to get the job done this Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.