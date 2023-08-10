THEY'LL be down on firepower for one of the highest-stakes AFL Central West games of the senior women's season but the Bathurst Giants will still back themselves to get the job done this Saturday.
Their upcoming clash away to the Dubbo Demons this weekend will almost certainly decide who wins the minor premiership and the first ticket to the grand final that comes with it.
Giants and Demons come into the second last round of the season level on points and with an equally split head-to-head record, having played two close contests decided by less than a goal.
The winner across each of those games was the home side, which is a trend the Giants are looking to buck on Saturday.
They'll be trying to do so without several of their younger squad members but skipper Katie Kennedy said there's enough talent in the Giants to still rise to the occasion.
"We can taste [the minor premiership] and we can see it. It's right there in our grasp," she said.
"It's always a completely different time playing Dubbo in Dubbo. It's a completely different team. It's something that we've had to work on.
"We might be a little understaffed, with our year 12 girls doing their HSC trials, but we're going to give it a red hot crack. We haven't beaten Dubbo in Dubbo yet this year."
Demons staged a fourth quarter comeback to win the first game against the Giants 33-30 at Dubbo in May.
The next month Giants survived another late surge from the Demons to claim a 46-41 victory.
Those have been the only losses for the Giants and Dubbo this season.
"It's going to be a good rivalry for years to come as well," Kennedy said.
"It's always a hard game against Dubbo and we can never really be too sure what to expect from them."
Giants come into the Dubbo game off a resounding 95 point win over the Orange Tigers.
"I think we'e clicking at the right time," Kennedy said.
"We switched up our positions a little bit on Saturday and had people playing in spots that they haven't previously played before but it was really good to see how well everyone slipping into those new positions."
Saturday's match at South Dubbo Oval gets underway from 12.20pm.
Bathurst Bushrangers have the bye this round while Cowra Blues look to claim their first win of the season when they host the Tigers.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.