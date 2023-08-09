A home on Doctors Gap Rd, Lithgow was completely destroyed by fire on Wednesday, August 9.
Authorities were called to the scene just before 7:00pm, with Lithgow Fire and Rescue Stations 363 & 364 arriving shortly after.
Multiple RFS crews within the district joined the fire and rescue team a short time after.
The premises was completely engulfed when firefighters arrived, with crew facing a fight against flames of up to 30 metres.
Firefighters deployed the use of water tankers to assist the in the efforts of exstinguishing the home.
The home was unable to be saved, despite the effort of dozens of firefighters.
The residents, who were home at the time of the fire were able to escape the house unharmed.
According to fire and rescue crew members, the residents had already evacuated the premises before authorities arrived.
Authorities remained at the site for several hours following the fire to undertake the mop up effort.
Investigations will commence into the cause of the fire.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.