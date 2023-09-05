THOUGH the doors of St Vincent's Private Hospital closed on an important chapter for the Bathurst community in 2010, the legacy of the hospital still lives on.
This is why, on Saturday, September 9, a thanksgiving mass will be held at the Cathedral of St Michael and St John.
The mass will celebrate a century since St Vincent's was first purchased by the Catholic church, on the same exact date in 1923.
It's a milestone that definitely deserves to be commemorated, according to retired nurse June O'Farrell.
After four years in training, and living at St Vincent's for the duration, Mrs O'Farrell completed her nursing course in 1956, and she later returned to the hospital to work as a relieving night supervisor.
"We're giving thanksgiving that St Vincent's has provided such a facility for the people of Bathurst and the surrounding districts, and for the quality of care, the quality of training for the staff," she said.
"Every trained nurse that went through St Vincent's went on to do bigger and better things."
And it all started from very humble beginnings.
"You started in the pan room [bed pans] as a probationer for six months," Mrs O'Farrell said.
From there, nurses were able to move it on up, and move it on out of the pan room, into other parts of the hospital, but Mrs O'Farrell said those in training never forgot where they came from.
"There was no demarcation," she said.
"You could be asked to do anything, and you would help your mates if they were running late.
"Say for some reason, they hadn't finished their ward work when it was time to go off, you didn't go off, you went and you helped if it wasn't finished."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
This sense of fellowship still exists between the nurses who trained at St Vincent's, regardless of how much time has passed.
And the memories and friendships made withing the walls of the hospital are something she will forever cherish.
"We enjoyed being able to live and work in such a happy environment, and the camaraderie was such that we made lifelong friends," Mrs O'Farrell said.
This was evident when Mrs O'Farrell was able to meet up with another former nurse, Marie Daymond.
Mrs Daymond completed her training at St Vincent's in 1963, and despite the fact that she and Mrs O'Farrell's paths didn't cross during their time at the hospital, Mrs Daymond said that friendships extended further than that of only immediate peers.
"The camaraderie was exceptional amongst all the girls, and it still goes on until this day," she said.
"We can pick up where we left off easily."
This often happens at St Vincent's reunions, and Mrs Daymond is hoping that it can happen again at the upcoming mass.
The mass is open for everybody who wishes to attend, and will begin at 10am on Saturday, September 9.
It will be followed by afternoon tea and refreshments from the Cathedral School hall.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.