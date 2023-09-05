Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

100 years of Bathurst's St Vincent's Private Hospital to be commemorated

Updated September 5 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
June O'Farrell and Marie Daymond both completed their nursing training at St Vincent's Private Hospital. Picture by Alise McIntosh
June O'Farrell and Marie Daymond both completed their nursing training at St Vincent's Private Hospital. Picture by Alise McIntosh

THOUGH the doors of St Vincent's Private Hospital closed on an important chapter for the Bathurst community in 2010, the legacy of the hospital still lives on.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.