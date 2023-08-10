THE sounds of hundreds of supporters roaring in support across the Ashwood Park grandstand on grand final day was something special for the Bathurst Bulldogs to drink in during 2022's biggest day of Central West Rugby Union.
They have the opportunity to make that happen again during this Saturday's major semi-final action at the Bathurst venue.
If Bulldogs can overcome rivals Orange Emus in this weekend's first grade clash then hosting rights will once again come their way for the finale, but it's sure to be a big test against the only side who have managed to beat the Bathurst men in 2023.
Bulldogs have gone one step better than they did last year by getting all four of their teams into major semi-finals.
The club's first and second grade side and their women's squad all finished top two in 2022 but the third grade squad had to take the long road to reach last season's grand final after finishing in fourth place.
Their second placing this year gives them a great opportunity to take a quicker path to the finale.
All four Bulldogs sides made last year's grand finals, with two of them (first and second grade) going on to win their games, while Dubbo Kangaroos claimed victories in the women's and third grade deciders.
Bulldogs president Phil Newton said Saturday is shaping up to be a special day.
"Last year we managed to get all four teams into the grand finals and hopefully we can do that again, but this is probably the first time in a while we've had all four teams in major semis - with three minor premierships to go along with it," he said.
"What goes on on the field is important but it's what happens off the field that's just as important, and that's the thing that's really going well at the moment.
"The culture around the place is leading to results, and the culture between the players, committee and supporters is magnificent, and that flows on to training and onto the field. It's amazing to be a part of."
Bulldogs wrestled home field grand final advantage away from minor premiers Cowra Eagles during last year's memorable 21-20 major semi-final win.
Now, playing the major semis at Ashwood Park, there's a greater level of expectation that the Bulldogs can once again bring the biggest day of the season to the Bathurst venue.
"The minor premiership are a bonus but that puts a bit of extra pressure on us," Newton said.
"Our second grade has gone through unbeaten all year - the only side in Blowes Cup competitions to do that - and they've lost one game in two years.
"With the amount of injuries we've had in first grade it's been an outstanding effort to get to where we're at. Hopefully there's only two more games for them to get through.
"I couldn't be prouder of what's been done so far and it would be amazing to get all four teams straight in to grand finals. I'm sure Emus, City and Dubbo have different opinions on that, but that's fine."
This Saturday's action begins with the Ferguson Cup clash at 10.50am against the Dubbo Kangaroos.
Third grade takes on Orange City at 12.10pm, second grade faces Emus at 1.30pm and the first grade contest against the greens rounds out the day at 3.15pm.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
