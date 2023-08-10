MORE than 10,000 potholes are reported to have been repaired in the Bathurst area as a result of additional funding pumped into regional NSW.
In October, 2023, the NSW Government, at the time controlled by the Coalition, announced the $50 million Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair round to help councils get on top of their backlog.
Potholes were cropping up more and more due to an onslaught of wet weather, and councils in regional NSW were struggling to keep up.
Eight months after the funding was distributed, Member for Bathurst Paul Toole says more than 32,695 potholes have been fixed across the Central West.
"This additional support has helped councils to repair their most damaged roads, improving safety and reducing wear and tear on vehicles," he said.
"To see the amount of potholes that have been repaired just goes to show how much damage our roads had."
In the Bathurst Regional Council area, there have been 10,452 potholes repaired since the funding was made available in December, 2023.
Even more have been repaired in Blayney, with it's total sitting at 12,726.
While Mr Toole is glad to see the work that has already been done, he acknowledged that potholes remain a problem.
He has called on the NSW government, now controlled by the Labor Party, to increase the level of support to councils in the area.
"From December, councils across regional NSW received their share of $50 million to repair pothole-ravaged local and regional roads," Mr Toole said.
"We have not seen the same support from the NSW Labor government for our councils with dedicated pothole repair funding, or any regional road funding for that matter.
"This money was a significant start, but more funding needs to be coming through the pipeline to continue the maintenance on our well used regional roads."
