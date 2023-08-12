AS National Student Volunteer Week draws to a close, 2MCE is celebrating the student volunteers that contribute to community broadcasting in our region.
Students involved in 2MCE contribute in a variety of ways, including producing and presenting programs, writing community service announcements, creating station promotional content, supporting outside broadcasts and getting involved with station governance.
Charles Sturt University journalism student Noah Secomb has volunteered across a range of 2MCE programs and says the station enables students to engage with the wider community.
"It's a good way to meet people outside of your social circle and it's a great way to give back to the community," Noah said.
"It's something a bit different to do in your spare time, plus it's a lot of fun."
Noah has tried his hand at many programs at the station, including Talking Newspaper, Community Drive and Saturday Night Jukebox, alongside producing his own music programming.
The theme for this year's National Student Volunteer Week is "Give. Grow. Belong.".
It taps into a generation that is more socially conscious than ever before and is committed to contributing to positive change in our community.
Students who volunteer share their time, skills and talent; get satisfaction from helping others; and forge a deeper connection with their community.
Community broadcasting is all about connecting with the local community and providing programming and access for people and issues not adequately represented in other media.
This includes youth communities.
If you're a student in the Bathurst region, you're encouraged to get involved with 2MCE.
This year, we received funding from the Department of Regional NSW to support more young people in our region to get involved with community broadcasting.
Our youth radio co-ordinator Faith Hanstock can be contacted via 2mce@csu.edu.au to discuss volunteering opportunities.
