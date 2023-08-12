Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Our station's energetic, enthusiastic student volunteers are all class | Tuned In

By Rebecca Wotzko
August 12 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Faith Hanstock, Noah Secomb and Amy OHalloran.
Faith Hanstock, Noah Secomb and Amy OHalloran.

AS National Student Volunteer Week draws to a close, 2MCE is celebrating the student volunteers that contribute to community broadcasting in our region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.