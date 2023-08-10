I RECENTLY noted a news item about a spate of fires caused by lithium batteries in various items, and I have thought that perhaps some people might benefit from knowing about an experience I've had in the past few months, and what I've learned from it.
Until recently, I had presumed the items causing fires were probably second-class manufactures like dodgy mobile scooters bought from unknown parties over the internet.
About three months ago, I bought a new laptop computer. It is a well-known brand recommended to me by a local IT engineer.
About a week after starting to set up various programs, a program malfunctioned one afternoon, and I saw a full blue screen appear, with words along the lines of "Your computer has encountered an error and needs to shut down".
As I needed to do something else, I just proceeded to shut it down in the normal way and put it back in my home office and connected it to the charger, where I left it sitting on my wooden desk.
I came back to the office about three hours later and, when I went to move it, I found to my horror that it and the desk were too hot to touch, and not far from catching fire.
I grabbed a towel, disconnected the laptop and took it outside, where it took about an hour-and-a-half to cool down.
I went back to the retailer with my story and they suggested I bring it in for a check-up, which would involve returning it to the manufacturer.
Instead, I took it first to an independent local IT engineer with many years' experience in commercial and home computer building, repairs and service.
He spent some days checking every aspect of the machine, and could not find any fault in any part of it. It charged and discharged normally, and worked as it should, with no more blue screens. Or overheating.
I was inclined to ask the retailer to replace it, but there was no evidence or fault to show, except my story that it had nearly caught fire.
So I have kept it because the retailer advised that it was unlikely that the manufacturer would replace it in this situation.
Since then, I have never left it connected to the charger overnight or when I am out of the house, and I have adopted the same strategy with my mobile phone.
I now leave everything off the chargers overnight and charge both computer and phone first thing in the morning.
They usually charge well enough while I shower, and they are ready for the day. If they need a bit extra, I charge them while I have a meal.
Perhaps this could be a good rule for all of us to follow with any item containing a lithium battery?
I have no doubt that only luck saved us from a major house fire.
