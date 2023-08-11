THERE'S been a share of moves made across the park from the Bathurst Panthers throughout the 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership season but one constant has been the dangerous presence of centre Dillion Adrole.
The Kiwi recruit, who only made the switch to rugby league last year before his arrival in Australia, has been a dynamic option on the left edge for the Panthers throughout their season.
He's bagged seven tries this year, two of which came in last round's big win over the Lithgow Workies that has kept the Panthers' hopes of a third place finish alive.
Adrole will look to add to his tally of tries in a big final round clash at home against Group 10 minor premiers Mudgee Dragons this Sunday.
The centre said the code switch has been great with the Panthers.
"I've really been enjoying my football over here in Australia. This is only my second year of playing league after playing union in New Zealand," he said.
"I came over for work and had a chance to play some footy here with Panthers. I'd played union my whole life and only played a bit of league towards the end of last season.
"Panthers reached out to me because there were already a couple of boys from my home town in New Zealand who were over here.
"I really like being around the boys and they're all great fellas, and I didn't find the switch to league too bad - I like it more. I don't think I'll be going back any time soon," he laughed.
Adrole currently sits equal second on the Panthers try scorers list with McCoy White while Jesse Limon leads the way with eight.
The equation is pretty simple for the Panthers this Sunday - win and third place is assured.
Panthers will find themselves in an elimination semi-final no matter the result, but an opportunity to play that upcoming game at Carrington Park instead of a Group 11 venue is a great motivator.
A loss would most likely see the Panthers forced to travel to the Wellington Cowboys for an elimination game while a win is guaranteed to see the Nyngan Tigers travelling to Bathurst for the knockout match.
"We've been playing pretty well these last couple of weeks," Adrole said.
"Hopefully we can keep that going into this weekend and get ourselves another win."
Panthers and Dragons' PMP clash is set to kick-off from 2pm Sunday.
