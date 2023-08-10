Dubbo Gaol Paranormal Investigation: Newcastle Ghost Tours are heading west to Dubbo for a very special event for all local ghost hunters, Paranormal enthusiasts and curious skeptics. This is not a night of ghost stories or history, this is something very different. From 7pm to 10pm participants will join experts as they investigate anything spooky or slightly scary. Numbers are capped at 30 people and participants must be over 16 years of age. Tickets are $90. More information here.

