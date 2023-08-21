A VIEWING platform at a natural hidden gem near Bathurst is one of the projects that may come out of a new collaboration involving Charles Sturt University students.
Crown Lands says it is working with the CSU engineering students on potential future upgrades at the Peel Native Flora and Fauna Reserve, which is on the south-east outskirts of the village.
The students are working with the volunteer board that manages the reserve to help with the design of projects that will, hopefully, then receive future funding.
Those projects include drainage works to deal with erosion following the recent wet La Nina years, a viewing platform at the highest point of the reserve and bench seating to provide rest stops for visitors.
The 170-hectare reserve, 15 kilometres north of Bathurst, is described by Crown Lands as a local gem and part of a critical network of remnant native vegetation that is supporting the survival of a number of listed threatened species.
It is home to more than 70 plant and 84 bird species, according to Crown Lands, including threatened species such as little eagles, gang-gang cockatoos, speckled warblers, scarlet robins and diamond firetails.
READ ALSO:
The reserve has bush trails through areas of scribbly gums and stringy bark eucalypts and is used by walkers, runners, horse riders, mountain bike riders and bird watchers, according to Crown Lands.
The Peel Native Flora and Fauna Reserve Land Manager consists of Peel community members as a volunteer board appointed by the NSW Government Minister for Crown Lands.
"This work from the students will be a big help as there are only four volunteers on the Crown Lands management committee, who all have full-time jobs," land manager secretary Deborah Munn said.
"To be able to have this type of work completed for us and for the future of the reserve is of great assistance."
CSU engineering lecturer Saeed Shaeri said the project will "give students the experience to work on something real so early in their careers".
"The design work will include a few items such as a detailed design for a car parking space, a potential viewing platform at the highest point of the reserve, and signage and poles to assist animals to cross the road safely," he said.
Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper said Crown reserves "help protect the environment and are for the community to enjoy, so this partnership to improve a Central West gem for future generations is terrific".
"This is a win-win that gives students the chance to get some fantastic experience early in their studies," he said.
"I look forward to seeing their project designs completed and hopefully secure future funding to boost the reserve."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.