Western Advocate
Home/News/Education

CSU engineering students helping plan upgrades to reserve near Peel

Updated August 21 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charles Sturt University students inspecting the reserve. Picture supplied.
Charles Sturt University students inspecting the reserve. Picture supplied.

A VIEWING platform at a natural hidden gem near Bathurst is one of the projects that may come out of a new collaboration involving Charles Sturt University students.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.