As part of its cancer awareness fundraising event the Bathurst Hockey Association encouraged players, both young and old to wear a touch of colour to their games over the weekend.
Sue Watterson, chair of the Junior Girls Hockey Association, said the day was an overwhelming success, with almost $1500 in cash donated which will be passed on to Daffodil Cottage.
"It was fabulous," Mrs Watterson said of the day, which hasn't been held for a couple of years.
"COVID interrupted it, so it has been a good five or six years since we've held it, but this year it was a real community effort," she said.
She said junior teams were invited to wear a touch of pink, while senior teams could wear a touch of colour in support of any cancer - for example, teal for ovarian cancer or yellow for bone cancer.
"It was 'just a touch of colour'," she said.
