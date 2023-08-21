BATHURST'S new deputy youth mayor has politics in her blood and she wants to continue the trend.
Kirilee Scott was announced as Bathurst Youth Council's newest youth mayor earlier this month, the recently-graduated Scots All Saints College student now in her second year on council.
Currently in the middle of a gap year, Ms Scott said she currently wants to go into politics.
"I'm the sort of person that sits at home and watches question time and things like that," she said.
"I'm very into it. I have been since I was about in year seven.
"My auntie is the mayor of Lithgow, Maree Statham, so I'd like to follow in her footsteps. My pop was also on Blaxland and Evan Shire Council.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"Hopefully I can go into local, state or federal government."
She's already picked up a bit of experience this year, working on Paul Toole's campaign in the 2023 NSW state election.
Ms Scott takes over from Ella Kay, who former schoolmate, who served as deputy youth mayor in 2022-23.
"I really enjoyed the experience last year," Ms Scott said.
"I wanted to pursue it again this year, so applied and tried my best and I ended up with a good position."
Ms Scott said being on the Bathurst Youth Council is a worthwhile endeavour because she's loves being a voice for the youth in the local community.
"We can be advocates for them, especially for those who'd feel that they have a voice," she said.
"It's really important for us to be able to speak and help make a difference, if we can. I want to make difference and make Bathurst a better place for young people."
Ms Scott said she wants to help break down stereotypes around young people and make a difference in the future.
"I think it's important for us to connect the dots of all generations within Bathurst and surrounding regions," she said.
"I feel like we should show that all youth aren't the same. Some of us do want to make a difference and do have plans for the future, which is very important.
"The main issue to us as a group is mental health and promoting awareness around it."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.