Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Kirilee Scott is the new Bathurst Youth Council deputy mayor for 2023-24

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated August 21 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kirilee Scott is the new Bathurst Youth Council deputy mayor for 2023-24. Picture by James Arrow
Kirilee Scott is the new Bathurst Youth Council deputy mayor for 2023-24. Picture by James Arrow

BATHURST'S new deputy youth mayor has politics in her blood and she wants to continue the trend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.