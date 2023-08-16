Interagency is an association of Bathurst community groups and services.
GLENRAY, a leading provider of innovative support services, is excited to announce the integration of virtual reality (VR) technology into its Lifestyle and Learning Program to further assist individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).
With the recent acquisition of two cutting-edge VR headsets, Glenray is set to launch an engaging VR program that aims to enhance the lives of people within the Bathurst community.
ASD presents unique challenges for individuals in various aspects of life, from social interactions to communication skills.
To address these challenges, Glenray recognises the transformative potential of VR technology.
By leveraging the immersive and interactive capabilities of VR, individuals with ASD can be provided with a safe and controlled environment to practise social interactions, improve communication skills, and manage sensory sensitivities.
The addition of two state-of-the-art VR headsets to the Lifestyle and Learning Program represents Glenray's commitment to utilising innovative tools to create positive and meaningful experiences for those it supports.
These headsets will serve as a way to enable individuals with ASD to explore scenarios that mimic real-life situations and gradually build their confidence in a controlled setting.
Glenray's newly developed VR program marks an exciting advancement in its efforts to offer innovative, person-centred support to the Bathurst community.
This program is designed to cater to the unique needs and preferences of each individual, fostering a sense of empowerment and autonomy as they navigate various social and cognitive challenges.
General manager Kath Graham expressed enthusiasm about the potential of the VR program.
"At Glenray, we constantly strive to embrace innovation that can make a genuine difference in the lives of those we support. The integration of VR technology into our support framework underscores our dedication to offering dynamic and effective solutions for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder," she said.
The introduction of the VR program is expected to enhance the way individuals with ASD engage with the world around them.
By harnessing the power of immersive experiences, Glenray aims to empower its clients to overcome barriers and achieve personal growth.
For more information about Glenray's VR program and its mission to support individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder, please contact Glenray at info@glenray.com.au or 6331 2388.
