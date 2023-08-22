TALK about a show of support.
When the members of the Sofala State Emergency Service (SES) Unit took time out of their schedule to help out at the village's show last year, they were doing so without any thought of reward.
The Sofala Show organisers were so appreciate, though, that they recently presented the local SES unit with two gifts, both of which will help the volunteers help the community.
Sofala SES Unit has partnered with the NSW Ambulance Service to provide community first response within the wider Sofala community as part of the unit's day-to-day activities and the Sofala Show Society made use of these skills to provide first-aid at the horse events and for general patrons last year.
The unit has now been gifted a first-aid pod pop-up tent and shelter and a Gasmate portable butane stove burner as thanks for the help at the 2022 show.
"The pop-up first-aid shelter will be used to assist the community when we attend persons injured," Sofala SES Unit commander Natalie Cole said.
"It will provide much-needed shelter from the elements and privacy for our patients when we respond to their request for assistance."
Mrs Cole said the portable butane stove will allow members to make themselves a hot cuppa when they are attending to jobs in the middle of the night or for extended times.
"We are extremely thankful for these items," she added.
"The Sofala SES is also looking for new volunteers to join our ranks and build our capability to respond to storm, flood and CFR [community first response] emergencies within Sofala and surrounds.
"It's a great way to give back to your local community and a great way to make new friends in Sofala at the same time."
Mrs Cole said she hoped residents in communities including Wattle Flat and Hill End might also consider joining the unit as they are within the footprint of the Sofala SES response area.
"Once again, thank you so much to the Sofala Show Society for their generous gift," she said.
"It is not why we support events like this, but it is wonderful to be appreciated like we have."
Those who would like to join the NSW SES Sofala Unit are asked to visit the NSW SES website at www.ses.nsw.gov.au and follow the links to volunteering, or call Natalie on 0421 911 404 for information on local training nights.
