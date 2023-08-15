SMOKING 'bongs' daily has prompted a warning from a magistrate, who told a 25-year-old he will be looking at jail should his habits go unchanged.
John Wayne Bonham of Stack Street, Windradyne pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on August 9, 2023 to two counts of driving with illicit drugs in his system.
Court documents said Bonham was stopped by police behind the wheel of a brown Ford Falcon about 12.10am on April 19 at McPhillamy Park in Mount Panorama.
After Bonham gave police his driver's licence, he was subject to an oral drug fluid test, which came back positive for cannabis.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he told officers he was "trying to cut down" on his drug use.
Bonham then gave a second positive test for the drug, which was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
On a separate occasion, Bonham was stopped by police in his Ford Falcon about 8.50pm on April 21 at Lloyds Road in Bathurst for random roadside testing.
He was asked for his licence before he gave a positive roadside oral drug fluid test for cannabis.
"I smoke a bong about three times a day," Bonham said to police.
Bonham was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he gave a second positive sample for the drug.
His oral fluid sample was later confirmed by forensics to contain cannabis.
A self-represented Bonham told the court he has a "bad habit of smoking" drugs and is working towards reducing his use.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said while she would be lenient, she warned the possibility of jail should Bonham drive with drugs again.
"It is a very real possibility," Ms Ellis said.
Bonham was convicted and fined $800.
He was also disqualified from driving for three months.
