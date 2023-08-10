JUST a man and his mower, travelling Australia to raise money for Bravehearts.
And as he approaches his 14th year dedicated to the cause, Claude Harvey is about to crack the $1.7 million mark for victims of child sexual abuse.
At the age of 77, Mr Harvey has dedicated over a decade of his life to raising money and awareness for Bravehearts.
An organisation with a vision to create a world where everyone works together to protect children from sexual abuse.
Something, Mr Harvey said, no child should ever have to experience the trauma of.
"We can all do our part in preventing child sexual assault and help children, because it's our responsibility," Mr Harvey said.
While he calls the Gold Coast home, Mr Harvey spends anywhere from five to seven months each year travelling around Australia, with his lawnmower, raising money and awareness for Bravehearts.
Though the mower has no symbolic significance to the cause, Mr Harvey said it gets people's attention.
And the idea has clearly worked, given he has raised an average of around $130,000 each year since beginning his quest.
And his mission is not over yet.
"My ambition is to raise $2 million before I leave this earth," Mr Harvey said.
"I just want to thank you to the people of Australia, because without them giving donations I wouldn't be able to do what I do and be up to $1.7 million."
Mr Harvey will be at the Armada Shopping Centre outside Blooms Chemist until 7pm on Thursday night, August 10.
Otherwise, people can donate online at the Bravehearts website.
