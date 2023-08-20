DRIVING without a licence has cost a man hundreds of dollars in fines, after he was caught by police on his way home from an auto parts store.
Cody Robert Cocorelis, 18, of George Street, Bathurst was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on August 9, 2023 of driving while disqualified.
Court documents said Cocorelis was driving a red Toyota Hilux west along Eglinton Road in Abercrombie about 2.30pm on July 3, 2023 when he was stopped by police for random testing.
As police asked Cocorelis for his licence, he said "I'll be honest, I don't have one, it's disqualified".
Checks on the police system and RMS database showed Cocorelis' licence had been disqualified from June 14, 2023 until August 30, 2023 for a prior driving offence.
"We had to go to Repco to get a power steering pump and now we are heading home," Cocorelis told police.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read the charge against Cocorelis aloud in open court before she found the offence proved in his absence.
Cocorelis was then convicted and fined $800.
He was also disqualified from driving for three months.
