A MAN has suffered burns to his inner thigh after a radiator exploded at a home on Thursday, August 10.
Police, paramedics and other emergency crews were all called to a property on Hartwood Avenue, Robin Hill, just after 3.30pm, following triple-0 calls for help.
When paramedics arrived, they found one patient requiring treatment.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said a man in his 20s was injured in the incident.
He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being transported to Bathurst Base Hospital via road ambulance.
Chifley Police District duty officer, Inspector Peter Foran, confirmed police received a triple-0 call for assistance after reports of a "radiator explosion".
"Ambulance were on the way when we got the job," he said.
