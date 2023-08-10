Western Advocate
Radiator explosion at home on Hartwood Avenue, Bathurst

By Jacinta Carroll
Updated August 10 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 4:30pm
Emergency services at the location. Photo: Top Notch Video.
A MAN has suffered burns to his inner thigh after a radiator exploded at a home on Thursday, August 10.

