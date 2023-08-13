Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Commemoration ceremony to mark 199th anniversary of the declaration of martial law

Updated August 13 2023 - 11:20am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT'S not an easy topic to talk about, but the community is encouraged to join the conversation when Bathurst commemorates the declaration of martial law.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.