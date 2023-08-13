Stonemasons and workmen pose in front of their building site.

THIS week's photo, from a private collection and taken in the early 1880s, shows a group of stonemasons and workmen posing in front of the Bathurst Court House. There is also a little boy at the back. The rest of the building (including the yet-to-be-built upstairs verandahs) would be completed as time went on. The photo shows that the front picket fence in front of the court house has been erected and painted. As was the custom in those early days, everyone is wearing a hat to protect them from the sun.

The Honorable F.B. Suttor had been lobbying the Minister for Works with deputations and finally moved the NSW Parliament in March of 1878 to approve £14,000 to allow for the erection of a new court house in Bathurst.



Local builder David Jones submitted his tender of £21,000, which was accepted.



Work had already begun to fell the trees on the site in anticipation of the new building.

The Sydney Morning Herald noted on June 24, 1880 that the opening of the magnificent new court house, with its handsome Grecian front surmounted by a large dome, had taken place.



The new court house was erected 18 years after Bathurst had been incorporated in November 1862.

The court house was described as being the most complete of any in the colony. One could view the front elevations showing the three sides of a square, with a front verandah supported by ornamental brick pillars.

The Post Office was on one side and the Telegraph Office on the other.

The old court house was still in place until the new building was built and it was demolished afterwards.



It was removed and the space planted with trees and a wall erected.



Behind the court house was the jail, whose square, plain brick wall was then regarded as rather an eyesore to the citizens of Bathurst.

The Bathurst Court House was designed by the state's colonial architect, James Johnstone Barnet, a Scotsman who had arrived in Sydney in 1854 after he married Rosa.



He joined the Colonial Architect's Office in 1860 and, two years later, he was appointed as acting head of the office.



Then, during 1865, he was elevated to the post of NSW colonial architect, a position he held for 25 years.



In this time, the department constructed 130 court houses and other impressive buildings around the state, all designed of Italianate and Gothic Revival, all with heavily worked facades and made typically with sandstone and brick.

Some local citizens who attended on opening day for the Bathurst building were Mr E. Webb, Mr J. McPhillamy, Mr J. Lee, Mr F.B. Suttor, Mr J. Busby, Mr R. McPhillamy, Mr A. West, Mr Kelk, Mr Rutherford, Dr Cortis and Dr Spencer, as well as many others.



Numerous members of the Masonic, Oddfellows and Temperance societies attended, along with the local Volunteer Corps, who mounted a guard.



The local band played a number of tunes.

Bathurst and district's population at the time was around 6000, with most attending the opening.

Bathurst was entitled by age, as well as by size and importance, to rank as the first city on this side of the dividing range, as its history dated back to the year 1813.

The newspaper noted that there were still some old families holding large grants and others had purchased large estates.



Among the principal landholders around Bathurst were the Messrs. Lee, Lawson, Suttor, Cox, McPhillamy, Hawkins, Kite, Stewart, Rankin and Rutherford.

The news report commented on the prominent characteristics of the city of Bathurst, with its fine, broad streets, each 99 feet wide, and intersecting one another at right angles.



They were nearly all more than a mile long, the city being laid out almost on the square.

A number of Bathurst men were employed with their tip carts to move unwanted soil and building rubbish away from the new court house site.

Alan McRae is with the Bathurst District Historical Society.