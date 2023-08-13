Western Advocate
It was the day the camera caught the court house builders | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
August 13 2023 - 5:00pm
Stonemasons and workmen pose in front of their building site.
THIS week's photo, from a private collection and taken in the early 1880s, shows a group of stonemasons and workmen posing in front of the Bathurst Court House. There is also a little boy at the back. The rest of the building (including the yet-to-be-built upstairs verandahs) would be completed as time went on. The photo shows that the front picket fence in front of the court house has been erected and painted. As was the custom in those early days, everyone is wearing a hat to protect them from the sun.

The Honorable F.B. Suttor had been lobbying the Minister for Works with deputations and finally moved the NSW Parliament in March of 1878 to approve £14,000 to allow for the erection of a new court house in Bathurst.

