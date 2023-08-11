Western Advocate
Bathurst police investigating alleged assault at Proctor Park

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated August 11 2023 - 12:48pm, first published 12:00pm
Police investigations continue into an alleged assault at Proctor Park on Sunday, August 6. File picture
POLICE say they are getting statements together and are working to establish the extent of any injuries as their investigations continue into an alleged assault during a soccer game last weekend.

