POLICE say they are getting statements together and are working to establish the extent of any injuries as their investigations continue into an alleged assault during a soccer game last weekend.
Police and paramedics were called to Proctor Park at 10am on Sunday, August 6 following reports a man in his 50s had allegedly been punched in the face by a man in his 40s.
The man in his 50s was treated by paramedics at the scene for facial injuries before being taken to Bathurst Base Hospital.
In an update, police told the Western Advocate that the incident is still under investigation.
The Advocate was told police are in the process of getting a number of statements together and are waiting on some medical records to assess the extent of any injuries that may have been caused during the incident.
Further decisions by police will be made pending the outcome of inquiries.
Police say initial allegations are that the altercation occurred between the two players during a soccer game when both challenged for the ball.
According to Chief Inspector Chris Sammut, of Chifley Police District, the victim brushed past the offender before the offender turned and punched the victim in the face.
"The victim fell to the ground and he [the alleged offender in the matter] was given a red card by the ref," he said.
"Obviously, you consent to certain contact but [the allegation is] he got punched in the face."
Further updates to come.
