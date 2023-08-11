TWO years on from a declaration that put an abrupt end to the go-kart track in McPhillamy Park, Bathurst Regional Council could be about to make a decision to either pursue the project elsewhere or put an end to it altogether.
The go-kart track will be on the agenda for the August 16, 2023 ordinary meeting of council, with a report from staff putting forward three options to decide on the future of the project.
The first option is to proceed with lodging a development application (DA) for a site off Mount Panorama's Conrod Straight, to the east of the former drive-in theatre.
Council turned its attention to this site in June, 2021, after councillor Warren Aubin put forward a notice of motion.
It's a site similar to this has been considered before, but never progressed after development consent lapsed.
Council has already obtained an acoustic assessment for the site east of the old drive-in and further analysis is being conducted with the consultants.
If this site isn't favourable to the councillors, council staff have suggested considering investigations of an alternate, yet-to-be-identified site.
The third option is to "not proceed with the project at this time".
Council staff are leaving it entirely up to the councillors to make the decision, with the recommendation simply written as "for council's consideration".
The report from the director of Engineering Services, Darren Sturgiss, does provide some guidance of what needs to be considered.
"The most significant consideration is the acoustic impact that the proposal will have on the surrounding environment and the likely high potential of concern raised by neighbouring residents due to this noise impact," he said.
"In addition, council will need to consider whether the capital cost of the project is warranted, noting the number of days the track is able to be operated per annum."
One scenario indicates 23 days of operation of the go-kart track.
Previously, the intention was to have a go-kart track built to international standard, however, a national standard track is now the preference.
The proposed track design is for a 974-metre long track, with a minimum width of 7m.
As of August, 2023, the estimated cost of the project is $4.07 million.
Council currently has about $2.2 million available to spend on a go-kart track, meaning significant additional funding would need to be identified to deliver the project.
And, should council wish to host national series events in future, the cost would increase by about $125,000 to enable the track to be built to 1000m with a minimum width of 8m.
The Bathurst Kart Club has been looking to construct a go-kart track in the city for more than 20 years and during that time a number of sites have been considered.
After plans for the former drive-in site and Alec Lamberton Field both fell over, Mount Panorama's McPhillamy Park emerged as a genuine contender.
January, 2015: It became publicly known that Mount Panorama was being considered as a location for a go-kart track.
July, 2015: The first development application for the go-kart track at Mount Panorama was received.
September, 2015: The original development application for the go-kart track was approved. It proposed at 950m track and the approval came with restrictions, which included a maximum of 18 race days per calendar year.
September, 2016: Council approved a loan of $100,000 to the Bathurst Kart Club to establish the track. The kart club committed an additional $50,000. Council's engineering department was in the final stages of the design process, with the track length now at 1100m, 150m longer than originally approved.
March, 2017: Council consulted with the Aboriginal elders. The Wiradyuri elders group opposed the track at the proposed location, while the Bathurst Local Aboriginal Land Council supported it.
December, 2018: A modification to the go-kart track was approved to allow for the extension of the track.
October, 2020: Council resolved to get a $2.25 million loan to put towards the kart track after then mayor Bobby Bourke put up an unexpected mayoral minute, which councillors had only a few minutes to read prior to a vote. Councillors Jess Jennings, John Fry and Monica Morse lodged a rescission motion the next day to overturn the decision. It came before council a week later and failed.
February, 2021: A start date of March 8, 2021 was confirmed for work at the site of the go-kart track in McPhillamy Park.
March, 2021: Federal environment minister Sussan Ley intervenes by making a declaration under Section 9 of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage Protection Act (ATSIHPA), preventing any work for 30 days.
March, 2021: Minister Ley meets with various stakeholders in Bathurst as part of her consideration of an application to permanently protect the site from development. At the end of the month, she extended her stop work order for another 30 days.
May, 2021: Minister Ley makes a declaration under section 10 of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage Protection Act 1984 (ATSIHP Act), making it impossible to develop the site.
June, 2021: Council agrees to fast-track the development of an international length go-kart track in the vicinity of the old drive-in site and Rayner's Orchard, following a notice of motion from councillor Warren Aubin.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
