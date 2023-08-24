FEDERAL Member for Calare Andrew Gee says he "will not give up the fight" to ensure disaster grants are extended to farmers in the Hill End area who were devastated by bushfire back in March.
The relevant NSW minister, meanwhile, says he appreciates Mr Gee's "advocacy for his community" and has asked the NSW Reconstruction Authority to see if the Hill End community is eligible for additional government support.
Mr Gee met with NSW Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib and NSW Planning Minister Paul Scully recently to talk about the recovery from recent natural disasters in the region.
He said he was heartened that "Minister Dib said he would re-examine the previous NSW Government's decision not to extend the $75,000 Special Disaster Grants to farmers in the bushfire-hit Hill End area".
"The devastation in that area is undeniable and I will not give up the fight to get this vital support for our farmers who lost stock, fencing and feed in the blaze," Mr Gee said in a statement.
The Alpha Road bushfire at Hill End broke out on March 5, during an unusually hot start to autumn for the Bathurst region, and burnt through about 18,000 hectares in the weeks that followed, destroying homes and other structures and killing livestock.
Mr Gee has visited the Hill End district a number of times since - "in some parts it's like a moonscape," he said during a visit in mid-March - and has kept up the pressure on the state and federal governments for assistance for those affected.
In June, he said the $75,000 Special Disaster Grants were made available in Eugowra when that village was devastated by a flood last year and he couldn't understand why the Hill End area had not received the same support.
"The funding for these grants is a joint state/federal responsibility. The first step is for the NSW Premier to request them - which he has yet to do," Mr Gee said at the time.
"The hurt and heartbreak in the Hill End district is still very real and continuing, and I have contacted the NSW Premier to ask that these crucial grants be activated."
In response to Mr Gee's latest comments, Emergency Services Minister Mr Dib said that, having visited Eugowra, "it is clear communities there are still living with the impacts of floods".
"Many in the Hill End community are also facing environmental issues following the fires that impacted that region in March this year," he said in a statement to the Western Advocate.
"I appreciate the challenges primary producers have faced in the immediate aftermath of the fires and Mr Gee's advocacy for his community.
"I have asked the NSW Reconstruction Authority to review the data and engage with the Hill End community to determine if they are eligible for additional Government support."
The Western Advocate has been told that data collected by the NSW Department of Primary Industries through a damage assessment survey is used to determine Commonwealth Government relief measures that are available.
The Bathurst local government area, which covers Hill End, was one of eight eligible local government areas included in the Natural Disaster Declaration for the NSW bushfires from March 6, 2023.
Under the declaration for the area, affected communities and individuals can access a range of special assistance measures administered by the Rural Assistance Authority, including concessional loans up to $130,000 for primary producers and transport subsidies up to $15,000 for primary producers.
