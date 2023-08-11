I believe the Voice referendum will bring division in our land

AS a small boy in Sunday School, I, with others, sang with great gusto a short chorus that said: "Jesus loves the little children, all the children of the world."
My Christian faith has developed since these childhood years and my commitment to express this inclusion of all people remains.
The present Voice referendum will, in my mind, bring division in our great land.
Again and again, I see politicians speaking in front of not one flag, but three. Nowhere in the world do I see such expressions.
Also, I do not need to hear a "call to country" in my own country.
The ABC often has an almost theme song, "We are one, but we are many".
Yes, we are a multicultural nation embracing such a big range of backgrounds, language, faith expressions, yet Adam Bandt from the Greens wants our flag set aside because of our colonising history.
Truly there is much to do in the so-called "Closing the gap". I would love to see heralded the many advances of our indigenous people, rather than flashbacks to dancing in the dust.
We all want to see the benefits we expect from the billions of dollars invested showing "We are one".
