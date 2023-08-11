Timeline is of the essence in hospital works

THE release this week of a glossy artist's impression showing the new entrance at a future redeveloped Bathurst Hospital will be seen as a sign of progress by the optimistic.
And for those of a more cynical bent? It will be dismissed as a substitution for something more substantial.
There is no doubt that the sparkling new buildings in the artist's image look good - as do the silhouette figures enjoying the redeveloped hospital's green grass or wandering along its winding walking path.
The proof, though, will be in the constructing. And we'll be waiting a little longer for that to happen than was initially thought.
Western NSW Local Health District CEO Mark Spittal would have only been working with the information he had at hand when he told 2BS last year, not long after the announcement of the hospital's $200 million redevelopment, that he expected building works to start "around about early 2024".
"Around about" indicates that he wasn't offering a rock-solid guarantee. And even if he was, times (and construction deadlines) do change.
Having said that, the word from the NSW Government this week that construction on the hospital redevelopment is expected to start in 2025 is a significant change.
If it's early 2025, that will be two-and-a-half years after the crowded press conference outside the heritage building at which the $200 million redevelopment was announced. If it's mid-2025, that will be three years.
Patience is always a virtue when it comes to a government infrastructure project, of course, and Bathurst should be pleased about the simple existence of this redevelopment given other similar sized cities would give their right leg for such an investment.
This city is well-acquainted with what happens when a hospital expansion is not done properly. If it takes time to get this right and avoid future problems, then that is time well spent.
What Bathurst shouldn't accept, though, are delays for the sake of delays: bureaucratic procrastination; endless, elongated stages of purposeless preparation before the first hard hat is reached for and the first hammer hits the first nail.
The strains on our hospital have been extensively reported by this newspaper over many years and a Bathurst growing by hundreds of people each year is surely only increasing the pressure.
What we don't want is a $200 million redevelopment that, when the ribbon is finally cut, is already inadequate for the Bathurst it is meant to be serving.
