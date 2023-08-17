SENDING an Instagram request has earnt a 33-year-old man a criminal conviction.
Lucas Colley of Mount Rankin Road, Mount Rankin pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on August 9, 2023 to contravening an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO).
Court documents said the victim got a follow request from Colley - who was on a court order at the time - on Instagram about 3.10am on July 14, 2023.
Before Colley withdrew the request, the victim, who is a protected person in an AVO against Colley, took a screenshot.
Police said they later went to Colley's home on Mount Rankin Road about 3.10pm on August 1 and asked about a potential AVO breach.
After Colley said he could not recall reaching out to the victim, he was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
During an interview with officers, Colley maintained that he could not remember sending a follow request to the victim, and said he deleted his account later that month.
Solicitor Kayana Theobald told the court that while her client had previously breached an AVO, it was not of the same nature.
Ms Theobald also explained that Colley was drinking alcohol at the time of the offence.
"It wasn't threatening. He just wanted to ask a question," Ms Theobald said.
Colley's avoidance of responsibility was highlighted by Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis, who warned of jail should he commit a similar offence in the future.
"You're not really accepting responsibility for your behaviour, you place it on a mistake ... on drinking, all of which were in your control," Ms Ellis said.
"You accept you can't have contact but then you blame it for your actions.
"If you are foolish enough for one more charge like this, your actions will decide what form of imprisonment you are sentenced to."
Colley was placed on a community correction order for 18 months, with the condition he has no drugs or alcohol.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.