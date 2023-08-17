Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Lucas Colley sends Instagram request, breaching AVO in Bathurst

By Court Reporter
Updated August 17 2023 - 12:20pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SENDING an Instagram request has earnt a 33-year-old man a criminal conviction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.