AS another Western Premier League regular season comes to an end, fans will be treated to one of the most anticipated fixtures in the final round.
Recently-crowned minor premiers Bathurst '75 will lock horns with bitter rivals Panorama FC at Proctor Park on Saturday afternoon.
A win for Panorama would secure second spot and a home semi-final next week while a defeat could see them slip to third and lose home advantage.
And while the royal blues won't change position regardless of Saturday's result, they won't be taking the match lightly.
Bathurst '75's Josh Brown, who has played with and against a number of the Panorama players over years, is confident that his team can claim victory.
"This match is very important for us, even though we've won the minor premiership," he said.
"There's still a lot to play for in this game and obviously it being the Bathurst derby and with the rivalry, we'd like to get it over them coming into the finals.
"We also want to keep a bit of form for our team as well."
Brown linked with the royal blues ahead of the 2023 season, after stints with a number of clubs including Eglinton, Abercrombie, CSU and Western NSW.
He's only recently returned from a medial collateral ligament (MCL), which he sustained in his team's 2-0 loss to the Goats in early June.
"I've come back pretty well," he said.
"It's been a slow and steady ease back into the game but I've had a few minutes in the last two weeks and I'm feeling pretty good."
Long, who's currently in his second year at the Goats, is also feeling confident that his team can get a result on Saturday, especially as they got a 2-0 win against the royal blues back in round seven.
"We've got to win to get the home semi and not worry about other results," he said.
"That's probably the main for us, plus we want to beat them twice throughout season, keep them on their toes."
Long, like Brown, has played with a number of his opposition on Saturday over the years.
"I've pretty much played with all of them over the years," he said.
"They're all very good, so just as long as we do what we want to do properly then hopefully we can get the job done."
Long believes looking after Bathurst '75's midfield is the key to success on Saturday and he's hoping his fellow teammate and midfielder Dylan White will have a big game.
"Hopefully Dyl White will turn on the gas," he said.
Saturday's fixture has been pushed forward to a 2pm kick-off, to avoid a clash with the Matildas' clash with France in the FIFA Women's World Cup.
In other fixtures, Dubbo's Lady Cutler Park will host a double-header of Dubbo Bulls-Orange Waratahs (11am) and Macquarie United-Barnstoneworth United (1pm), while Parkes Cobras hosts Orana Spurs at Woodward Park at 1pm.
A win for Barnies would push them into second if the Goats fail to win against Bathurst '75.
