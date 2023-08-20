Western Advocate
Jeremy Cowley in Bathurst Court for driving while suspended

By Court Reporter
Updated August 20 2023 - 6:30pm, first published 2:30pm
GOING on a drive without a licence to help with another person's sleeping habits has seen a 34-year-old sentenced to more time off the road.

