GOING on a drive without a licence to help with another person's sleeping habits has seen a 34-year-old sentenced to more time off the road.
Jeremy Adam Cowley of Newman Lane, Lucknow was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on August 9, 2023 of driving while suspended.
Court documents said police were doing mobile patrols of the Mitchell Highway in Dunkeld about 1.20pm on June 21, 2023 when they saw a grey Nissan Patrol with cancelled registration plates.
After officers stopped the vehicle near Black Swamp Road, Cowley got out of the driver's side door and was asked for his licence.
The court heard Cowley told police he didn't have it with him at the time, and was taking a passenger for a drive to help with their sleep.
Checks by the RMS database showed Cowley's licence had been suspended until August 11, 2023 due to demerit points, having accumulated 15 in three years.
Cowley then told police he was unaware of the suspension.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read the charge against Cowley aloud in open court, before she found the allegation proved in his absence.
"He has a heavy number of demerit points, but fortunately no heavy matters [on his record]," Ms Ellis said.
Cowley was convicted and fined $800.
He was also stripped of his licence for another three months.
