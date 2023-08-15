Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Perthville Public student Madison Witherspoon raises money for Biggest Morning Tea

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated August 15 2023 - 10:04am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madison Witherspoon with her nan and pa, Christine and Peter White.
Madison Witherspoon with her nan and pa, Christine and Peter White.

IT was the speech that stopped a morning tea - and brought the house down.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.