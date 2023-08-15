IT was the speech that stopped a morning tea - and brought the house down.
When seven-year-old Madison Witherspoon climbed up on a chair at the Biggest Morning Tea event for cancer that her nan Christine White had organised, nobody but her parents knew what she was about to say.
"She stood up on the chair, god love her, and the whole room was full of people and there wasn't a dry eye after that, we were nearly all crying," Mrs White said.
"It was so brilliant."
The Perthville Public student wanted to tell the assembled crowd that she had been "thinking a lot about my pa because he is sick".
"I wanted to think of a way to help him and other people who have cancer," she said in her speech.
"My pa has always told me that reading is the most important thing you can do for your brain to help it learn. It's also fun.
"So I set myself a reading challenge to read 100 books before the Biggest Morning Tea."
One hundred books (in six weeks) later, and after being sponsored by family and friends, Madison had $280 to present to her nan to go to the worthy cause.
Madison's dad Mitch said the seven-year-old came up with the idea herself and talked to one of the support workers at her school, who created a list to fill out as the books were read.
"She [Madison] organised all that by herself and then brought it home and showed us [he and wife Amie] that that's what she wanted to do," he said.
"We didn't know anything about it until she brought it home."
With Madison's $280 added to the proceeds from her nan's Biggest Morning Tea, the grand fundraising total was $1255.
And were there any titles that the bookworm particularly liked?
Appropriately, one was The Three Little Wolves And The Big Bad Pig - a story about deciding to make the world a better place.
Hello, my name is Madi and I am seven years old.
I have been thinking a lot about my pa because he is sick.
I wanted to think of a way to help him and other people who have cancer.
My pa has always told me that reading is the most important thing you can do for your brain to help it learn.
It's also fun.
So I set myself a reading challenge to read 100 books before the Biggest Morning Tea.
I asked my family to sponsor me and decided that any money that I earn will be donated to my nanna's Biggest Morning Tea.
And guess what? I did it. I read 100 books and it took me six weeks and I earned $280 for cancer.
My mum and dad are really proud of me and I am proud of myself as well.
I think Pa will be proud of me too.
