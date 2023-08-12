Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Police locate missing 13-year-old girl in Mount Rankin

Updated August 13 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MISSING Bathurst teenager has been found safe and well after she went missing on Saturday, August 12.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.