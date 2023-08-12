A MISSING Bathurst teenager has been found safe and well after she went missing on Saturday, August 12.
NSW Police issued a statement on Sunday afternoon to say the girl, aged 13 years, had been located.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"Following inquiries and a geo-targeted SMS campaign, she was located safe and well in Mount Rankin," the statement read.
"Police would like to thank the public for their assistance."
The teenager was reported missing on Saturday after last being seen leaving a Mount Rankin property at about 4.45pm and failing to return.
Officers from Chifley Police District commenced inquiries into her whereabouts after being notified of her disappearance.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.