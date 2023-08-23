Western Advocate
Next step for Glanmire solar farm, on Bathurst's outskirts, expected next month

Jay-Anna Mobbs
MW
By Jay-Anna Mobbs, and Matt Watson
August 23 2023
Solar panels (left) and a sign opposing the proposed Glanmire solar farm. File pictures.
ANOTHER step towards the possible approval of a substantial solar farm on Bathurst's outskirts is likely to be taken in the coming weeks.

