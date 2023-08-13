LIFE is difficult, putting more and more pressure on people's mental health, and that's why a group in the community is aiming to get more people walking and talking together.
Walk'n'Talk for Life first came to Bathurst in 2019 and continues to be held several times throughout the year.
It was on again on August 13, 2023 and, despite the wet weather, it still drew 20 people who were keen to build connection in aid of their mental health.
Chairwoman for the event, Rachael Eldridge, said she was pleased to see people still supporting the event.
"They all walked around the river and then they came back and had a sausage sandwich," she said.
Walking can be very beneficial for people's mental health, including helping to improve their mood, reduce stress and anxiety, and distract from negative thoughts.
There are also social opportunities, either from building connections with other people, or going as far as to discuss the issues impacting their mental health.
In terms of Walk'n'Talk for Life, it is up to each participant to decide what feels right for them.
"If someone's suffering from mental health, they might force themselves to come for a walk and they don't have to talk," Ms Eldridge said.
"We don't talk if they don't want to, we just ask how they're going."
For anyone who does want further help, there are opportunities for referrals.
The organising committee, which consists of people from a range of support organisations in the community, hopes to keep growing the event and the best way to do that is through increased participation.
"We would like to do it once a month, but it's every two or three months," Ms Eldridge said.
"If we got going and more people could help, we could do it every month."
Walk'n'Talk Bathurst is also incorporated with the Wambuul Life Connection Network, which likewise is about suicide prevention.
A Wambuul Life Connection Network event will be held on September 14, 2023, where people can visit Moodie's Pharmacy for a barbecue and find out more about mental health support.
And to find out when the next Walk'n'Talk will be, visit the event page on Facebook.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
